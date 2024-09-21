Assam University honours Kabindra Purkayastha with Ph D in Silchar

A correspondent

Silchar: The Assam University on Friday conferred ‘honoris causa’ to the former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha at a function held at the latter’s residence at Nutan Patty, Silchar. Purkayastha, 94, was unwell for last few months and hence could not attend the AU Convocation on September 13 where noted litterateur Diganta Biswa Sarma was conferred upon with the prestigious honorary Ph.D. Former Asom Sahitya Sabha president Rongbong Terong, the other recipient of the honoris causa this year too came to the AUS campus and the degree was later handed over to him.

The AU Vice Chancellor Prof Rajive Mohan Pant handed over the citation to Kabindrababu for his illustrious contribution to education and public life. Kabindra Purkayastha, one of the founder members of the BJP, began his career as a teacher before he quit his job and joined the politics following the request of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Purkayastha represented Silchar in the Lok Sabha and was a member of the Vajpayee’s cabinet.

Today’s function, arranged by his family, was attended by leading citizens of the town. Dignitaries like the Rajya Sabha MP Mission Ranjan Das, the senior RSS leaders like Shashikant Chowthawale, Sankar Bhattacharjee were present on the dias.

