Assam University Professor Detained by Police Amid Student Protests Over Alleged Misconduct

Silchar: In a sensational case, the Cachar police had detained a teacher of Assam University from the campus on Wednesday. Prof Biswajit Das, a teacher of the Law department was accused of allegedly attempting to harm the modesty of the sixth semester student inside his office chamber in the Law department. The student lodged an FIR with local police station as well as she informed the students body of the University. The Assam University Students Union had subsequently brought the incident to the notice of the Assam University authority, the district administration as well as the Police Superintendent. But alarmed by the unexplained delay in taking action the accused teacher, the students on Wednesday decided to demonstrate in the campus.

However, the police swung into action and a team arrived at the university campus and took Das along with them. Sources said, the interrogation was going on in Silchar police station. Meanwhile, the students said, though they were happy that the police had taken action against the accused teacher but they felt strict measures should be taken against Das as in the previous years too similar incidents has happened in the University and no action had been taken.

