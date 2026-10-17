Assam University Professor Accused of Sexual Harassment by Research Scholar

A CORRESPONDENT

Silchar: A female research scholar from the Department of Performing Arts at Assam University, Silchar (AUS), has accused a professor of making an indecent proposal, attempting to outrage her modesty, and threatening to damage her academic career after she rejected his alleged advances.

According to the complaint, the accused, Professor Pintu Saha, allegedly made the advances while the scholar, other research students, and faculty members were attending a seminar in Bengaluru during the last week of September.

The complainant alleged that on September 26, Professor Saha first made an indecent proposal to her, later attempted to molest her, and subsequently threatened that rejecting his proposal would adversely affect her academic progress and prospects in the university.

The research scholar initially submitted a formal complaint to the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on October 8. Subsequently, on October 11, she lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at the Assam University Police Outpost seeking criminal action against the professor.

Confirming the development, Cachar Superintendent of Police Partha Pratim Das said that the police have initiated a preliminary investigation into the allegations. He added that he has already spoken to the complainant as part of the inquiry process.

Meanwhile, Assam University Registrar Pradosh Kiran Nath said that the Internal Complaints Committee has taken the complaint seriously and has already begun examining the matter in accordance with the university's procedures.

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