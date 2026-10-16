JNU Sexual Harassment Case: Bimol Akoijam Leaves for Delhi, Says Justice Will Be Done

IMPHAL: Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Thursday left Imphal for Delhi in response to a police summons, saying he would fight against injustice and describing his journey as the beginning of addressing the decades of suffering faced by his people.

He added that his fight would extend beyond the allegations against him to the suffering faced by his community over the decades.

Speaking to reporters, Akoijam said, "I am going there because there is a police summons. Don't worry, justice will be done. This is the beginning of undoing all injustices that my people have faced over the decades. Justice will be done and to fight against injustice, this is the beginning."

"I will be fighting for not only the injustices being meted out to me but decades of suffering that my people have faced. I am aware that today is 15th October," he said.

On Wednesday, Vasant Kunj North Police in Delhi pasted a notice outside Akoijam's residence in connection with the sexual harassment allegations at JNU.

JNU dismissed Akoijam from service with immediate effect on October 9 following an inquiry into the allegations. The university's order stated that its Internal Committee (IC) had recommended major punishment against him based on its findings.

Akoijam was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the School of Social Sciences at JNU. He was accused of sexual harassment by 11 female students at the university.

The Delhi Police also registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint lodged by JNU's Chief Security Officer. The FIR, dated October 11, 2026, was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police Station under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj accused Congress leadership of remaining silent over sexual harassment allegations against Akoijam, saying her party's delegation had approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action in the matter.

The BJP women MPs' delegation met the Lok Sabha Speaker and submitted a memorandum seeking action against Akoijam, a Congress MP from Inner Manipur, following allegations of sexual harassment involving 11 female students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). (ANI)

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