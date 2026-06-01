Assam: Tezpur University temporary workers demand fair wages and job security

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Alleging inadequate wages, lack of regularisation and poor welfare measures, the temporary workers of Tezpur University voiced their concerns during the annual general meeting of the Tezpur University Labour Union held at the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan on Sunday.

Presiding over the meeting, union President Rabi Kumar Bachfor stated that around 556 temporary workers were currently engaged at the university. He alleged that several workers who have been serving the institution for over 15 years continue to be classified as unskilled labourers and receive the same wages as newly recruited workers.

Speaking on the occasion, founder and Advisor of the Tezpur University Labour Union Dr Parashmani Singha observed that workers and farmers continue to face deprivation despite their vital contribution to society and nation-building. He stated that temporary workers at Tezpur University receive lower wages than workers employed in several other central institutions and called for greater recognition of labour rights and dignity.

The union also alleged that temporary workers were recently assigned duties outside their designated scope of work, including earth-cutting activities. According to Bachfor, the practice was discontinued only after intervention by the union and representation before the labour commissioner and university authorities.

Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, who attended the meeting as a chief guest, remarked that many workers were forced to accept low wages because of family responsibilities and limited employment opportunities. He stressed the need for ensuring fair treatment and better working conditions for labourers.

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