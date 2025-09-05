Assam University Silchar Ranks 97 in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: After a gap of six years, the Assam University Silchar (AUS) made a comeback in the first 100 bracket of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, at the 97th position. Another big news for the central university, which had seen sharp criticism from various quarters in the Barak Valley for its downfall in the national ranking, was that its Pharmaceutical Department secured the rank of 76 among the pharmaceutical institutions in the country. The NIRF ranking was declared by the Union Ministry of Education on Thursday and the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan gave away the prizes at a function held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The NIRF ranking 2025 marked its 10th edition, evaluating 7692 institutions in 17 categories this time.

An elated Professor Rajive Mohan Pant, the Vice-Chancellor of the AUS, said that the competition was much tougher this time with more number of participants and for an institute placed in the remotest corner of the country, the ranking was a major achievement.

Also Read: Assam: Dr Pegu unveils Phonglo statue at Assam University, Silchar

Also Watch: