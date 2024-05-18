Assam University student identified as Zahid Ahmed Tapadar found hanging

Silchar: The body of a student of the Assam University was found hanging inside the room of the paying guest hostel he had been staying for last few months along with his brother. The student, identified as Zahid Ahmed Tapadar, a resident of Chargola in Karimganj, was pursuing his LLB degree in the University. Family members, who reached Silchar upon hearing the news alleged that Zahid was murdered.

Zahid Ahmed Tapadar was staying at Ashiyana apartment in Panchayat Road of Silchar. According to the local residents, Zahid on Friday skipped the Friday prayer at the nearby masjid. His brother however attended the prayer in the noon. Owner of the hostel said, after hearing the news that a boarder had committed suicide, they rushed to his room and found him hanging from the ceiling. Family members were immediately called to reach Silchar.

Meanwhile a close relative of Zahid reached the hostel and after the seeing the position of the body claimed that it was a clear case of murder. His family members even claimed that blood stain was clearly visible on Zahid’s body and his feet were seen touching the bed. Meanwhile police recovered the body and sent for post mortem.

