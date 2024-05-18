Assam: Workshop on Vermicomposting held at Nowgong College (Autonomous)

NAGAON: A day-long workshop on vermicomposting was held at Nowgong College (Autonomous) under the aegis of Eco Club Unit and Department of Zoology on Friday.

Over 150 students from the higher secondary and high schools of Nagaon district participated in the workshop. The proceeding of the meeting was initiated by Dr Lalit Mohan Goswami, programme coordinator of the workshop and Head of the department, Zoology. Dr Lalit Mohan Goswami explaining the objectives of the programme, urged participants to conserve natural resources. Under Mission Life Assam, a number of programmes have been conducted to sensitize the people regarding the environmental issues. The workshop was organized by Assam Science Technology and Environment Council and sponsored by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, government of India.

Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia, coordinator of Eco club unit of the college briefed about various activities of Eco club and highlighted the importance of organic lifestyle.

Delivering the welcome address Dr Ranjit Mazindar, Principal of the college highlighted the importance of organic farming and ill effects of pesticide and chemical fertilizers. He also added that vermicomposting may open up a new career and students can adopt it along with their studies to become self relient. He told that such training programmes will stimulate our society to consider the most organic ways of living.

The workshop was conducted in 3 technical session. Each session was conducted by eminent resource persons from respective field. Dr Dinesh Hazarika, Retired Principal scientist of ZRS-AAU, acting as one of the resource persons spoke extensively on the science of vermicomposting and life history of earthworm. He also narrated how a person can materialize a vermicomposting pit in their own house. He encouraged the participants to take up vermicomposting activity at home to produce organic vegetables for consumption.

Dr Anju Mala Devi, Senior scientist of ZRS-AAU talked about the microbial interaction in vermicomposting. She also talks about Vermin-Wash. A hands-on session was conducted at Biodegradable Waste Management Point of the college and Sanjib Goswami, a noted entrepreneur of vermicompost and founder of Balark Biotech company offered necessary guidance to participants and conducted the practical session.

Also Read: Assam: Bajali Higher Secondary school playground in Pathsala turns into dumping ground

Also Watch: