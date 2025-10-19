Assam University to Honour Zubeen with Auditorium & Statue in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Assam University Silchar (AU) had decided to name the 500 seated auditorium after the late Zubeen Garg. In its 176th Executive Council meeting, the prestigious central university had further passed a resolution to build up a statue of the legendary singer, who died in Singapore in a mysterious circumstance, in front of the under construction auditorium. The meeting, presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Rajeeve Mohan Pant, further decided to approach the state government for releasing additional fund for the auditorium which was being constructed with the state government financial assistance. The Executive Council meeting further decided to name the conference hall of its Diphu campus after Zubeen Garg.

