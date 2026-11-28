A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Assam University, Silchar (AUS) observed Constitution Day with due solemnity on Thursday to promote the historical significance of the Indian Constitution, democratic spirit, and constitutional values. Addressing the event at the university's Bipin Chandra Pal Auditorium, Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya announced plans to establish Northeast India's first Constitution Museum-a declaration viewed as one of the key highlights of the programme.

Suklabaidya, a former minister, attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while university Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajive Mohan Pant chaired the event.

Eminent academician Prof Debotosh Chakraborty and Prof Bijoy Behera were also present, alongside faculty members and students from various departments.

In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajive Mohan Pant said that the Indian Constitution is not merely the supreme law of the land, but a core pillar of the country's democratic framework and civic life.