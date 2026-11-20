A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Moving beyond conventional degree-oriented education, the pathway to acquiring practical employability skills in the Barak Valley is set to widen significantly.

Following a major approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC), Assam University is all set to establish a full-fledged Department of Vocational Studies. The official nod came on November 5, sanctioning not only the creation of the department but also 15 new posts. According to Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajive Mohan Pant, this development opens up new avenues of employment and self-reliance alongside higher education for students in the region. While the university already offered Bachelor of Vocational (BVoc) and Master of Vocational (MVoc) programmes, this initiative brings them under the umbrella of an independent department.

The new department will be entirely funded through a UGC Central Grant. Of the 15 sanctioned positions, seven are faculty posts-comprising one Professor, two Associate Professors, and four Assistant Professors-and eight are non-teaching support staff.

The recruitment process is expected to begin shortly through interviews.