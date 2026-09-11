Assam: Unregistered PGs and private hostels mushroom in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: With the mushrooming of educational institutions in Dibrugarh, the number of paying guest (PG) accommodations and private hostels for students has also increased significantly. However, questions are being raised over whether these establishments are adhering to the required safety norms and regulations.

Sources said that many PGs and private hostels operating in the city are allegedly functioning without registration with the municipal authorities.

As per the existing system, those operating PGs or hostel accommodations are required to obtain necessary permissions and comply with applicable rules and safety requirements laid down by the local authorities. However, residents allege that such regulations are rarely followed in Assam.

"Nobody takes any permission to run a PG or hostel. Many incidents have happened in private hostels, but it seems nobody is bothered," said a source.

Residents have also raised concerns over the structural safety of buildings being used as student accommodation. Some property owners are allegedly converting old residential buildings into hostels or PGs without adequately assessing their structural condition or ensuring compliance with safety norms.

The issue has gained renewed attention following the recent collapse of a five-storey building being operated as a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan, South-West Delhi, in which several people were killed and others injured.

Residents have urged the municipal authorities and district administration to conduct a survey of privately run PGs and hostels and verify their registration, building safety, fire-safety arrangements, and other mandatory requirements.

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