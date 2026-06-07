Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances at Zoo Road PG in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a paying guest accommodation in the city’s Zoo Road area. The incident occurred at a PG facility located at House No. 2 on Kripasindhu Path near Jaya Nagar Tiniali. According to preliminary information, the woman was found hanging inside her room. Her body was subsequently recovered from the premises following the incident.

The deceased had been residing at the accommodation when the incident took place. The circumstances leading to her death remain unclear at this stage. Police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of death. Further details are awaited.

Also Read: Missing Sapekhati Resident Jiten Kurmi Found Dead in Borpam After Four Days