Assam: Unrest Erupts Outside Missionary School After Students Served Beef

GUWAHATI: A huge ruckus erupted outside the Carmel School campus in Andherijuli located under Rani Police Station in Lower Assam's Kamrup district.
The unrest broke out after it was alleged that two students from Manipur had served beef to Hindu classmates during a tiffin break.
A chaotic situation ensued as it hurt religious sentiments, leading to widespread protests eight days after the incident allegedly occurred.
Enraged by this act, several demonstrators assembled outside the main gate of the school, blocking entry and disrupting the ongoing half-yearly examinations.
The agitators mainly comprised of local residents and guardians who demanded immediate action against the two students accused of serving beef.
The incident has created a tense situation due to the fact that the locality happens to be a predominantly Hindu area and it is a culturally sensitive issue.
The frustration of the community was aggravated by what they view as a laidback attitude from the school administration.
69 guardians signed a formal complaint which was submitted to the Circle Officer of Palashbari Revenue Circle.
