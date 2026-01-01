Assam: Untimely death of schoolgirl in Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the Karbi Anglong district adjoining Kaziranga, a young schoolgirl died an untimely death after suffering from a serious illness. According to information received, the deceased was 11-year-old Jirlin Ingtipee, a Class V student of Bagorijuri Primary School, daughter of Hedprom Ingti, a resident of Kahara Chandra Sing Rongpi village of the district. She passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning after battling cancer.

The ever-smiling little girl, who loved dancing, had suffered a minor injury a few months ago after falling from a bicycle. After being taken to a doctor by her family, she recovered. However, a few days after her recovery, she fell ill again. When she was taken to Guwahati for treatment, doctors diagnosed her with cancer. Due to the family’s poor financial condition, they managed to continue her treatment in Guwahati for some time with help from others, but eventually brought her back home. Sadly, she passed away in the early hours of Wednesday.

The untimely death of the young student has cast a pall of gloom over the entire area. Local residents, along with students and teachers of Bagorijuri Primary School and Kahara Chandra Sing Rongpi Memorial Higher Secondary School, visited her home, observed mourning, and expressed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

