Assam Unveils Rs 9.9-Crore Handloom Trade Centre in Dibrugarh to Boost Weavers and Markets

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam's Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture, Biswajit Daimary, on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Handloom Trade Centre at Chowkidinghee, near the ASTC Bus Terminal in Dibrugarh. Built at a cost of Rs 991.70 lakh with financial support from the North Eastern Council (NEC) and the Government of Assam, the centre aims to strengthen marketing opportunities for traditional handloom products and empower local weavers.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the trade centre marks a new chapter for Assam's handloom sector by transforming traditional weaving into a sustainable and self-reliant enterprise. The facility is expected to provide a dedicated platform where weavers can directly connect with buyers, promote indigenous textile products, and expand access to national and international markets.

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