Neglect, Leaks and Locked Doors: Assam Handloom Training Centre in Nalbari Crumbles Amid Local Outcry

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The poor condition of an Assam Government Handloom and Textiles Department office at Doulashal in Barkhetri, Nalbari district, has sparked concern among locals. The office, which was established to provide training to local women weavers and promote self-employment, is now alleged to be functioning in a highly neglected state.

According to information available, the training centre has three employees, including Instructor Kandarpa Das, Demonstrator Anil Kumar Nath, and Grade-IV employee Niranjan Talukdar. Locals have alleged that Instructor Kandarpa Das has remained absent from the office for a long period and that the office has been functioning arbitrarily without proper transparency.

Residents also claimed that the remaining staff have shown little interest in maintaining the office. The building reportedly had termite mounds on the floor and wasp nests on the ceiling, reflecting the lack of upkeep. According to the allegations, the termite mounds and wasp nests were removed only after employees learned that journalists were visiting the premises.

It has further been alleged that the office often remains closed whenever Demonstrator Anil Kumar Nath goes out on field duty.

Meanwhile, several weaving looms and other training equipment stored in the office are reportedly at risk of damage due to rainwater leaking through the dilapidated roof.

The office building itself has fallen into a severely deteriorated condition, with broken roofing and inadequate maintenance. Questions have also been raised over the functioning of the training centre, with residents claiming there is little public information regarding when, how, or to what extent local women weavers receive training at the facility.

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