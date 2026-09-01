Assam News

Assam: UPPL stages sit-in demonstration seeking safety and security of people in BTR

Expressing serious concern over incidents of murder and anomalies of humanity welfare and developmental aspects in BTR during the BPF’s eleven months of rule, the UPPL on Monday staged a two-hour sit-in demonstration at Govt. HS&MP School playground.
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Expressing serious concern over incidents of murder and anomalies of humanity welfare and developmental aspects in BTR during the BPF’s eleven months of rule, the UPPL on Monday staged a two-hour sit-in demonstration at Govt. HS&MP School playground.

Seeking protection of the life and property of common citizens in BTC, a halt to the collection of illegal taxes, etc., the UPPL demonstrated in all five district headquarters of BTC on Monday.

A memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister through the district commissioners, demanding a stop to the killings in BTR, where more than 23 incidents of murder and bomb blasts have been reported within 11 months of the BPF-led BTC Government, stringent action against the syndicate raj collecting illegal taxes across BTR, including the Srirampur inter-state check gate, and a regular flow of ‘Orunodoi.’

Also Read: Daobaisa Boro Appointed UPPL Legislature Party Leader in BTC Assembly

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