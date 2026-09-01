Assam: UPPL stages sit-in demonstration seeking safety and security of people in BTR

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Expressing serious concern over incidents of murder and anomalies of humanity welfare and developmental aspects in BTR during the BPF’s eleven months of rule, the UPPL on Monday staged a two-hour sit-in demonstration at Govt. HS&MP School playground.

Seeking protection of the life and property of common citizens in BTC, a halt to the collection of illegal taxes, etc., the UPPL demonstrated in all five district headquarters of BTC on Monday.

A memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister through the district commissioners, demanding a stop to the killings in BTR, where more than 23 incidents of murder and bomb blasts have been reported within 11 months of the BPF-led BTC Government, stringent action against the syndicate raj collecting illegal taxes across BTR, including the Srirampur inter-state check gate, and a regular flow of ‘Orunodoi.’

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