Daobaisa Boro Appointed UPPL Legislature Party Leader in BTC Assembly

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 28th Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) was held on Tuesday at Banargaon Community Hall in Kokrajhar district. The meeting was chaired by UPPL President and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro and attended by senior party leaders. The meeting reviewed the party’s organisational activities and discussed key issues related to the development and welfare of the people of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Assam. Several resolutions were adopted to strengthen the party’s grassroots network and improve organisational effectiveness.

A major decision taken during the meeting was the appointment of BTC MCLA and senior UPPL leader Daobaisa Boro as the leader of the UPPL in the BTC Legislative Assembly. The party also expressed concern over the rising prices of essential commodities, LPG, petrol and diesel, urging the government and concerned authorities to take steps to roll back the increases. Addressing the gathering, Pramod Boro said the party remains committed to inclusive development and public welfare. He added that despite setbacks in the recent Assam Assembly elections, party workers remain enthusiastic and dedicated to strengthening the organisation and serving the people.

Also Read: Financial grants-in-aid distributed by EM Daobaisa Boro in Kokrajhar