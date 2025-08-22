Assam: USTM’s Business Administration Dept hosted Business Mandi 2025

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The Department of Business Administration, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), organized Business Mandi 2025 on Thursday, with grandeur and enthusiasm, creating a vibrant platform for students to showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial skills.

An USTM official said in a press statement that the event was graced by the Chancellor of USTM, Mahbubul Haque, whose presence inspired the students and faculty members alike. The ceremony began with the traditional Lighting of the Lamp, followed by the inauguration of a specially-designed Wall Magazine dedicated to the Chancellor, unveiled by him.

Adding colour and energy to the celebration, the department hosted a wide variety of stalls set up by students, ranging from food stalls and accessory stalls to a lively game zone, attracting large participation from visitors. A poster competition was also organized, providing students with an opportunity to display their innovative ideas and artistic expressions.

To further encourage talent and expression, the event featured an open mic and open stage, where students participated enthusiastically, sharing performances that reflected both creativity and confidence.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Mahbubul Haque appreciated the initiative of the department and encouraged students to continue engaging in such activities that build entrepreneurial spirit, teamwork, and leadership qualities.

With its mix of academic, cultural, and entrepreneurial elements, the Business Mandi successfully blended learning with celebration, leaving behind memorable moments for students, faculty, and the USTM community.

Also Read: Assam: Journalists allegedly assaulted by hospital owner in Dhekiajuli

Also Watch: