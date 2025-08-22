Assam: Journalists allegedly assaulted by hospital owner in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A fresh incident of journalist harassment was reported in Dhekiajuli on Wednesday night, when two reporters were allegedly assaulted by the owner of Vishnu Jyoti Super Speciality Hospital.

According to reports, Prag News correspondent Diganta Sharma and NB News journalist Pankaj Mahato had visited the hospital around 9 PM to investigate allegations that an unqualified individual was providing medical treatment on the premises. During their visit, hospital owner Dr Ranjit Pathak allegedly abused the journalists verbally and then physically attacked them. Sharma reportedly sustained injuries to his chest, while both journalists also suffered blows to the face.

The injured journalists subsequently lodged an FIR against Dr Pathak at the Dhekiajuli police station.

This is not the first time the hospital owner has come under controversy. Nearly a year ago, Dr Pathak faced public outrage after being accused of making inappropriate advances toward a nurse while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The issue had triggered strong protests from various organizations and was widely covered by the media.

Wednesday night’s incident is being viewed as a continuation of hostility against the press, with many suggesting it may have been an act of retaliation for past media coverage. Meanwhile, the Dhekiajuli Press Club on Thursday convened an emergency meeting to discuss the issue and to take future course of action and strongly condemned the incident.

