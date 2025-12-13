Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day observed at Demow Model Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day was observed at Demow Model Hospital situated in Demow’s Konwar Dehingia, organized by the District Legal Services Authority, Sivasagar, in collaboration with the hospital. The programme aimed to raise awareness on the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and promote equal access to quality healthcare. The event was attended by Dr Rupam Borkakoty, Deputy Superintendent of Demow Model Hospital, Anupam Das, Programme Manager, Dr Surajit Giri, an anaesthesia specialist as well as snakebite specialist, Porokh Gogoi, District Coordinator, staff of the hospital, patients, and their attendants.

In his inaugural address, Dr Rupam Borkakoty stressed the importance of Universal Health Coverage Day in educating citizens about government health schemes. Anupam Das highlighted how awareness programmes help families understand and access their entitled benefits. Dr Surajit Giri spoke about the broader impact of universal health coverage and the need for timely medical intervention, especially in rural areas. Nilutpal Borah, PMAM of AB-PMJAY at Demow Model Hospital, delivered a detailed presentation on the scheme’s eligibility criteria, the process of e-card generation, and the benefits available to beneficiaries. He also informed the gathering about the list of empanelled hospitals where patients can avail cashless treatment under the scheme. The programme concluded with an interactive session encouraging people to make full use of AB-PMJAY services.

