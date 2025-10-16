Assam Valley Fertilizers & Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) project review meeting held at BVFCL, Namrup

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A review meeting on the progress and key measures for implementing the Assam Valley Fertilizers & Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) project was held at the BVFCL conference hall, Namrup on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Naharkatia MLA Taranga Gogoi, Mohan Raj Shetty, Chairman & Managing Director, BVFCL, and Siba Prasad Mohanty, Managing Director, AVFCCL. Officials from HURL, PDIL, Dibrugarh district administration, ADPCL, and PWD department, along with senior officers of BVFCL, reviewed ongoing developments.

They also discussed coordination mechanisms to facilitate the project’s timely execution. Discussions focused on establishing power connectivity and the construction of approach roads to support critical project timelines.

AVFCCL is a new urea project approved to be established in Namrup in 2025 to strengthen fertilizer availability in the North-East. It is being implemented as a joint venture with equity participation from the Government of Assam and central public sector undertakings in the energy and fertilizer sectors.

The proposed shareholders include the Government of Assam, Oil India Limited (OIL), National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), and BVFCL.

