Assam Valley school of Tezpur shines in Higher Secondary results

Tezpur: A school in Tezpur achieved a flawless 100 percent passing rate in the recently announced higher secondary results on Friday. The students of Assam Valley Academy Senior Secondary School, located in Ketekibari, Tezpur under the Sonitpur district clinched the achievement of 100 percent passing record in all stream in HS final examination, 2024.

While addressing the media at the institution, Abhijit Kalita, the Director and Principal of the academy, stated that a combined total of 197 students from various disciplines science, arts, and commerce participated in the HS final exam this year. Among them, 93 students secured first division, 81 students secured second division, and only 23 students were in the third division.

