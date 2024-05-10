Assam Rifles organized a specialized assessment programme for differently-abled persons in Sonitpur district

JAMUGURIHAT: Assam Rifles organized a Specialized Assessment Programme for differently-abled persons as part of its comprehensive action plan at Baitha Bhanga village under Sonitpur district on May 7. The programme provided personalized assessments and tailored interventions for individuals with disabilities. By collaborating with healthcare experts, engaging the community, and offering specialized support, the Assam Rifles seeks to create a more inclusive and supportive environment. A total of 77 participants joined the event, including 25 persons with disabilities, 25 parents, 4 staff from Baptist Christian Hospital, 1 Assam Rifles Medical Officer and 12 Assam Rifles personnel, showcasing the community’s strong spirit of inclusivity and support.

