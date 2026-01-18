Assam: Vande Bharat Sleeper Train receives grand welcome at New Bongaigaon Junction

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train received a warm welcome at New Bongaigaon Railway Junction on Saturday, marking a historic moment for the region. To commemorate the occasion, the Railway Administration organized a grand programme at Platform No. 1 of the junction.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Bongaigaon MLA Diptimoyee Choudhury, Deputy Commissioner of Bongaigaon Dibakar Nath, senior railway officials and railway staff.

The programme began with a live telecast of the flag-off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Malda, West Bengal. This was followed by the felicitation of the invited guests. Adding vibrancy to the event, students from various schools presented cultural performances, which were warmly appreciated by the audience. While addressing the press, MLA Diptimoyee Choudhury said that the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train would greatly benefit the people of Bongaigaon and the surrounding areas. She also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing such a modern and convenient train service.

The programme concluded with the ceremonial departure of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from New Bongaigaon Railway Junction, with all the dignitaries present jointly flagging off the train, bringing the historic event to a fitting end.

