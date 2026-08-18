Assam News

Assam: Vande Bharti Foundation, MAC Studio organise Independence Day Competitions in Demow

Under the patronage of the Vande Bharti Foundation (Seva Hi Param Dharma), Demow branch, and MAC Art and Dance Studio, art and dance competitions were organised at the MAC Art and Dance Studio in Demow Santipur, near Radhakrishna Mandir, on August 15 to mark the 80th Independence Day.
Independence Day Competitions
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A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Vande Bharti Foundation (Seva Hi Param Dharma), Demow branch, and MAC Art and Dance Studio, art and dance competitions were organised at the MAC Art and Dance Studio in Demow Santipur, near Radhakrishna Mandir, on August 15 to mark the 80th Independence Day.

Following the competitions, prizes were distributed among the winners. Guardians, several dignitaries and members of the Vande Bharti Foundation (Seva Hi Param Dharma), Demow branch, were present at the programme.

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