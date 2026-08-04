Assam: VDP secretary arrested with a massive haul of contraband drugs in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a shocking turn of events that perfectly mirrors the local proverb ‘the devil hiding inside the mustard seed,’ Dhula police in Darrang busted a major illegal drug trade and arrested a Village Defence Party (VDP) Secretary on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team from Dhula police station launched a midnight raid at Islampur village. During the operation, police dug up and seized a massive cache of contraband drugs buried underground in the courtyard of a house. The seized items include 247 Nitrazepam tablets and 314 bottles of Codeine Phosphate cough syrup.

The house belonged to Al Amin Ali Akand, who ironically serves as the secretary of the local Village Defence Party—a body formed to assist police in curbing crime. Investigations revealed that Al Amin was running a pharmacy at his residence, which he allegedly used as a front to openly sell these banned psychotropic substances to youth.

Police have arrested Al Amin Ali Akand along with his father, Moinuddin, for their direct involvement in the illicit trade. Additionally, law enforcers seized a Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vehicle (bearing registration number AS13U8522) and several other incriminating materials from the spot.

Also read: Two drug peddlers held with heroin in Guwahati city