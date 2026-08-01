Assam: Vedanta Oil & Gas extends flood relief support to communities in Jorhat and Sivasagar

JORHAT: In response to the recent floods that affected several parts of Assam, Vedanta Oil & Gas has undertaken a flood relief drive to support the impacted communities. Covering the Teok and Jorhat areas in Jorhat district and Namati in Sivasagar district, the company is reaching flood-affected households with dry ration kits and safe drinking water to help communities address their immediate needs and support ongoing recovery efforts.

The relief kits contained essential household items, including rice, dal, edible oil, potatoes, onions, candles, and clean drinking water helping families navigate the challenges posed by the recent floods.

Vedanta Oil & Gas Limited remains committed to supporting the well-being of communities in its areas of operations through timely humanitarian assistance and sustained community development initiatives. The company continues to work closely with local stakeholders to contribute to relief and recovery efforts in the region, stated a press release.

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