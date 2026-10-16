Assam: Veer Lachit Sena Protests ‘Medical Negligence’ at Boko Health Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Boko regional committee of Veer Lachit Sena Assam staged a protest at Boko Block Primary Health Centre on Wednesday, raising allegations of medical negligence, irregularities, and corruption at the government-run healthcare facility.

Addressing the gathering, residents, and the media, Boloram Das, President of the Veer Lachit Sena Assam Boko regional committee, alleged that a pregnant woman, Santona Boro, died on October 3 due to medical negligence. He further claimed that the family had not received the medical documents related to the woman's treatment to date.

The organisation demanded compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the bereaved family and appealed to Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal to visit the family, assess their situation, and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident at the health centre.

Expressing solidarity with the economically disadvantaged family, members of the organisation also announced that the Boko regional committee would bear the future expenses of the deceased woman's child.

Responding to the allegations concerning the death of Santona Boro, Dr Apurba Talukdar, Deputy Superintendent of Boko Block Primary Health Centre, stated that the woman had been referred to Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) after her health deteriorated. She subsequently died while undergoing treatment there, he said. Dr Talukdar further stated that the Kamrup District Health Department had already initiated an inquiry into the incident.

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