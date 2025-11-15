Veer Lachit Sena Holds First ‘Thoughtful Meeting’ in Lakhimpur After Rising Controversies

Lakhimpur: Following a string of allegations of extortion and intimidation against some of its members, the Veer Lachit Sena held its first big 'thoughtful meeting' in Lakhimpur on Saturday. The meeting happened within days of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma indicating that the state government might ban the outfit.
The meeting, attended by almost 700 members from different parts of Assam. It was held at the Lakhimpur District Library. This was also the first sizeable assembly since the arrest of the organisation's Chief Secretary, Rantu Paniphukan, a development that has intensified scrutiny on the group's functioning.
Furthermore, the discussion was chaired by the Administrative Secretary, Shrinkhal Chaliha and attended by several senior functionaries. The meeting mainly centred on the internal challenges faced by the organisation, its public perception, and the pressing need for structural reforms.
In a major initiative, Veer Lachit Sena has announced sweeping disciplinary action against its members accused of unethical and criminal activities. The organisation expelled 54 persons who were reportedly involved in extortion-related incidents. Leaders stated that such steps were needed to bring credibility back to the body and keep it away from elements using its name for personal gains.
Subsequently, one of its core members, Bikash Asom, who reportedly has multiple extortion cases registered against him, was dismissed for life. This reaffirms as an indication that there is a stronger zero-tolerance policy within the organisation. It was explicitly stated that anybody who was found indulging in illegal activities would be taken action against.
Additionally, the leaders asserted that the fundamental spirit of the Veer Lachit Sena was based on social welfare and regional pride. They further stated that the misconduct of a few did not represent the organisation as a whole.