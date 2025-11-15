Veer Lachit Sena Holds First ‘Thoughtful Meeting’ in Lakhimpur After Rising Controversies

The meeting, attended by almost 700 members from different parts of Assam. It was held at the Lakhimpur District Library. This was also the first sizeable assembly since the arrest of the organisation's Chief Secretary, Rantu Paniphukan, a development that has intensified scrutiny on the group's functioning.

Furthermore, the discussion was chaired by the Administrative Secretary, Shrinkhal Chaliha and attended by several senior functionaries. The meeting mainly centred on the internal challenges faced by the organisation, its public perception, and the pressing need for structural reforms.