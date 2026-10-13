Assam: Vehicle Crashes Into Parked Truck at Demow, Driver Injured

A severe road accident disrupted morning traffic on National Highway 2 yesterday after a speeding vehicle rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside near Demow.

The vehicle, which was travelling at a high speed, sustained extensive front-end damage upon impact. Passersby immediately rushed to the scene to assist in the rescue operation.

According to local witnesses, the driver was trapped inside the mangled cabin for some time before emergency services managed to extricate him.

The driver, who suffered critical injuries to his chest and limbs, was rushed to the Demow Community Health Centre by a local patrol team. Doctors at the facility have since referred him to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for advanced clinical evaluation.

Local police officials from the Demow station arrived shortly after the incident to secure the area and clear the wreckage from the highway. Investigators have registered a case and are determining if poor visibility or mechanical failure caused the crash.

Authorities have once again warned commercial vehicle drivers against unauthorized parking along the highway corridors.