Assam: Vehicles carrying broiler waste as fish feed seized, drivers arrested in Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Eight vehicles carrying broiler chicken waste to be illegally used at ponds as fish feed were seized and the drivers arrested by Jagiroad police on Friday night. The drivers admitted during interrogation that they had been carrying the illegal cargo to Jagiroad since the last couple of months. The drivers also revealed that about 20/25 vehicles from different parts of Guwahati carry rotten broiler chicken waste every night which is used as fish feed in the nearby ponds at Paliguri ,Chanimari, Dhansali, Kakorjola etc. Police later buried the stinking waste in a pit. It is learnt that anti-social elements involved in this illegal practice would lie low during police action for a few days and would restart under the very nose of the concerned authority. Concerned locals have urged the district administration to take stringent measures to stop such illegal activities.

