Assam: Verbally Challenged Domestic Help Raped

Rangiya: A verbally challenged house help was allegedly raped over an extended period of time in the Rangiya region of the state. The incident came to light when the 5-month pregnant victim attempted to end her life.

The victim, a woman tried to commit suicide by jumping into the river. The incident took place in a village under the Kayan police station in Rangiya. The young woman working as a domestic helper was forcibly raped over an extended period of time. In the same village, she was exploited by a young man named Raijuddin to fulfil his desire. As a result, the victim is now five months into her pregnancy.

The young woman from the same village was living in Raijuddin's house as a house helper. The victim's family and locals alleged that the police did not take any action despite filing an FIR at the local Kayan police station, which has triggered anger among the public. The family and the public have demanded the arrest of the accused Raijuddin at the earliest and thereafter punishing him for his actions.

Recently, the court of District and Sessions Judge of Udalguri District sentenced one man to rigorous imprisonment for twenty years in a case related to the rape of a girl in Rowta of Udalguri district way back in 2015. The District and Sessions judge of Udalguri, N Senabaya Deori pronounced the verdict on Monday convicting Md. Nur Ali to rigorous imprisonment for twenty years and additionally imposed a fine of Rs.30,000 for the offence under Section 376(D) of IPC while acquitting the other accused Md. Sanaullah Ali for lack of substantial evidence. The court further directed the District Legal Service Authority to grant compensation of rupees five lakhs to the victim's family under section 357 of Cr. P.C /395 of BNSS under victim compensation scheme.