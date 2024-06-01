Assam: Veteran AGP Leader and Former Barpeta Municipality Chairman Mukul Das Passes Away at 68

Barpeta: Mukul Das, a former student leader of the undivided Kamrup District AASU, senior leader of AGP and former chairman of Barpeta municipality board and a social worker passed away at 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

He was admitted to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for several days. Mukul Das, who led the Assam movement along with Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and late Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, served as the general secretary of the Undivided Kamrup District Students’ Union when Dr. Hitesh Deka, the editor of Dainik Asom, was the president. When Atul Bora, Keshav Mohanta was the president and general secretary of AASU, then he was the State Executive Member of AASU. Mukul Das, who believed in regionalism, later joined the Assam Gana Parishad and was elected as the chairman of Barpeta Municipality board. Mukul Das was physically assaulted by the police several times during the Assam movement and one of his legs was permanently disabled. His death is a great loss for the people of Barpeta. Various organisations, political leaders mourned his sad demise. Today various organizations paid homage to this leader before he was taken to the last celestial abode.

