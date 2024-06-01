Assam: Foundation day of Rajmai Tea Estate Model High School observed

DEMOW: The second foundation day of Rajmai Tea Estate Model High School was observed recently. On the occasion, a meeting was organized where Shiva Prasad Bodra, president of the Managing and Development Committee of the school presided over the meeting. Jiten Nath, in charge headmaster of Rajmai Tea Estate Model High School, gave the welcome speech. Jadab Changmai, a retired teacher as well as Executive President of the Assam Science Society Demow Branch was present as a specific orator. He spoke broadly about Science and Mathematics including Health among the students. A souvenir titled ‘Anesha’ was released by Atmaram Kumar, HOD of the English Department at Moran College. He spoke about the English Language thoroughly among the students. The cultural programmes were organized where the students of the school performed.

