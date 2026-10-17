Assam: Veteran Carrom Player and Social Worker Daud Shah Passes Away at 92

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SIVASAGAR: Daud Shah, a retired Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employee, veteran social worker, and accomplished carrom player from the Rangpur area of Sivasagar, passed away at his residence in historic Amguri village at 1.30 am on Friday. He was around 92 years old and had been suffering from age-related ailments for a long time.

Shah was the youngest son of the late Junsa Ali, renowned Jikir exponent of Assam. Besides his professional career at ONGC, he had been actively associated with social and community affairs and had served as the former president of the management committee of Amguri Bar Masjid.

A well-known carrom player, Shah had earned recognition across the greater Rangpur area for his skills in the game. He was also remembered for his contribution to community initiatives. In 2012, he laid the foundation stone for the lai khuta during the reconstruction of the namghar at Rangchaliya village.

His demise has cast a pall of gloom over the Rangpur area, where he was widely respected for his social contributions and amiable personality.

He is survived by his wife, four sons, three daughters, and other relatives.

Several organisations, including the Amguri Bar Masjid Management Committee, Amguri Yuva Jamat, Rangchaliya Gaon Namghar Management Committee, Ujoni Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad, Karimuddin Ahmed Memorial Committee, and Dikhowpariya Sanmilita Yuva Sangha, have mourned his demise and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family. His last rites were performed at the public janaza ground in Amguri village on Friday.

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