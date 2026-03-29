Assam: Veteran poet Golok Deka passes away in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Golok Deka, former Secretary of the Doomdooma Press Club, noted poet and social worker, passed away on Saturday afternoon while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh. He was 79. Deka held the post of secretary in the Doomdooma Press Club during 1992–93 and was known for his sincere and dedicated service.

A prolific literary figure, Deka authored numerous poems and had a couple of published poetry collections to his credit. Known for his strong nationalist ideals, he was actively involved in politics as well.

He initially worked with the Asom Jatiyatabadi Dal at the state level and later joined the Asom Lok Dal before finally associating himself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to which he remained committed until his last days.

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