Morigaon Food and Civil Supplies Department official passes away at 51

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Abhijit Bhattacharya, a Sub-Inspector at the Food and Civil Supplies Department, passed away at a hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday night. He was 51 years old at the time of his death. Abhijit Bhattacharya was born on March 3, 1975, in Rajagaon, Morigaon town. He was the former Assistant Secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) of Morigaon College, a former office bearer of the College AASU group, and was also associated with the Morigaon Sewa Ashram committee.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, mother, an elder brother, and other relatives.

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