Assam: Vibrant Celebrations Underway for Ali Aye Ligang at Taubhanga, Jamugurihat

JAMUGURIHAT: In the village of Taubhanga, there's excitement of Ali Aye ligang among the people. The Village development committee is busy setting up for Ali Aye Ligang. A crop-based festival, the Mishing people take pride in it, and celebrate it on the first Wednesday of Fagun month every year.
As the date gets closer, Taubhanga's youth are working hard on organizing the event. The main feature of the festival is the traditional clothes they wear, with women wearing beautiful outfits such as Ege, Ribi Gaseng, Gero and others. Men don beautiful clothing as well, including Gonro Ugon, Mibu Galuk, and Dumer. These clothes important to Mishing tradition.
In true Ali Aye Ligang excitement, every home in Taubhanga is busy. They're involved in the old tradition of making pitha, along with other food. When these foods are being cooked, the scent fills the village, contributing to the warm and festive atmosphere.
Information about the cultural events at Ali Aye Ligang has been released with excitement. The festival will feature a variety of performances that represent Mishing tradition and art. It's not just a party, it's a group effort to protect and show off Mishing culture.
The organizers ask everyone in the community to help out. The celebration's success relies on everyone chipping in. Their goal is to honor Ali Aye Ligang in a way that brings everyone together and boosts their pride in their culture.
As the day ends, Taubhanga can't wait for Ali Aye Ligang. The village will be filled with color, music, and the smell of local dishes. It shows how determined the community is to keep their traditions alive for future generations.
