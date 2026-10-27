Assam News

Assam: Vigilance Awareness Week observed at IOCL, Bongaigaon Refinery

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR), kicked off its Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 on Monday with a solemn and inspiring inaugural function held at the Kalpataru Garden, BS-VI.
Vigilance awareness week
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bongaigaon Refinery (BGR), kicked off its Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 on Monday with a solemn and inspiring inaugural function held at the Kalpataru Garden, BS-VI. The event marked the commencement of a week-long series of activities dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service.       Sources informed The Sentinel that the programme commenced with the assembly of employees and dignitaries, setting a focused and enthusiastic tone for the observance. The proceedings formally began with a welcome address delivered by DGM (Vig.), Apurba Singh, who highlighted the significance of fostering a culture of honesty and ethical practices within the organisation.

ED & RH, Nayan Kumar Barua, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the vital role that proactive vigilance plays in sustainable business growth and corporate governance.

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