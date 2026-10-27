NFR Inaugurates Lachit Borphukan Sports Complex, Launches Vigilance Awareness Week

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed Lachit Borphukan Sports Complex at B.G. Colony in Maligaon and marked the beginning of Vigilance Awareness Week 2026, which will continue until November 1.

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava inaugurated the sports complex near Sirisha Rail Udyan in the presence of senior railway officials and staff. The facility features an archery training centre and a synthetic athletics track to support training and the development of athletes from the region.

The Vigilance Awareness Week observance, themed "Probity for Prosperity", began at the NFR headquarters in Maligaon and its construction headquarters with the Integrity Pledge and walkathons. The week-long programme will also include street plays, the release of a Vigilance Bulletin and a workshop on preventive vigilance in contract management.

NFR said the initiatives aimed to promote integrity, transparency and accountability in public service while strengthening sporting infrastructure and creating opportunities for emerging athletes, a press release said.

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