Assam: Village Farmer Injured in Tiger Attack in Darrang District

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: A full-grown Royal Bengal Tiger has caused serious injuries to a rural farmer of village Badali Borali gaon under Shyampur Police Station in Darrang district in broad daylight on Sunday.

The injured farmer, namely Omar Ali, while he was reaping the harvest in a paddy field, the tiger all of a sudden jumped on him from behind, causing his injuries. The villagers, on seeing the attack, raised a hue and cry and immediately shifted him to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for better treatment. The tiger straying out of Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) after attacking the farmer has been roaming in village No. 4 Arimari under Kharupetia Police Station. The police and forest officials have already reached No. 4 Armimari to cage the tiger. The same tiger earlier on November 8 had attacked a village woman of village Baghpori under Dhula Police Station.

