Assam: Tiger Population in Manas National Park Thrives Post-Conflict

Guwahati: The recent scientific publication by a team led by Aaranyak detailed the recovery of tigers in Manas National Park, India, following a considerable period of armed conflict and highlights the effectiveness of enhanced conservation efforts by the Forest Department and other stakeholders.

With increased funding, improved protection infrastructure, and a larger staff, the park experienced a significant rise in tiger population density—more than tripling from 2011 to 2019.

The growth was supported by thriving tourism revenue, which bolstered management budgets. The findings indicate that collaborative efforts from local communities, government, and conservation agencies can lead to successful species recovery in post-conflict scenarios.

However, challenges like poaching and habitat loss persist, emphasising the need for continuous management focus as tiger populations approach their carrying capacity.

The scientific article was published in the Journal of Biological Conservation, one of the highly regarded journals of biological sciences. The article was led by Dipankar Lahkar, Senior Manager and researcher of Aaranyak, and the other co-authors included M. Firoz Ahmed, HoD, Tiger Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak; Ramie H. Begum, Associate Professor, Assam University (Diphu Campus); Sunit Kumar Das of WWF-India; Hiranya Kumar Sarma and Anindya Swargowari, former Park Managers-Manas Tiger Reserve; Y.V. Jhala, Former Professor and Dean at Wildlife Institute of India; Imran Samad, Independent Researcher; and Abishek Harihar, Director-Tiger Program of Panthera.

The article stressed that the tiger recovery in Manas was possible due to the collective efforts of the stakeholders and conservation investment by the government agencies, which helped in strengthening the management and protection inside the park.

Firoz Ahmed, the team lead at Aaranyak, stated that Manas National Park, part of the Transboundary Manas Conservation Area (TraMCA), along with Royal Manas National Park, represents a significant core habitat within the TraMCA landscape. These interconnected landscapes are crucial for biodiversity conservation, as evidenced by the remarkable recovery of tiger populations in Manas National Park. This impressive resurgence was achievable in a post-conflict context because of the extensive and interconnected forest areas in the Indo-Bhutan region.

Anindya Swargowari, a former Park Manager and retired Indian Forest Service officer, as well as a former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests in Assam, noted that the recovery of the tiger population in Manas is a remarkable achievement not just for the park but for the entire nation. He emphasized that this success is a testament to the power of collective conservation efforts, which involve cross-border collaboration and coordination among various government entities, including police and paramilitary forces, local administration, and the communities residing on the park’s borders. Additionally, he also emphasised the vital role of civil society organisations, grassroots conservation initiatives, and tourism organisations in this endeavour.

“I personally feel privileged to have served as the Field Director of Manas from 2015 to 2019, and during the period I witnessed a significant rise in the tiger population. This growth can be attributed to the holistic management approach implemented by Park Authority, as well as key ecological considerations. I’ve observed numerous instances where cubs have matured into adults and successfully established their territories within Manas,” stated Hiranya Kumar Sarma, IFS.

During the period 2015-2022 and even currently, Aaranyak, with support from IUCN-KfW, Panthera, and US Fish and Wildlife Services, invested considerable resources and efforts along with the local communities and park management that helped to dent the scenario of people depending highly on the natural resources of the park.

By training the park staff in improved and informed patrol tactics and communities on alternative and sustainable livelihoods, as well as through awareness, park entry by dependent people went down drastically over the last ten years as most of those were able to achieve livelihood goals in and around their house or village.

From 2015 to 2022, and continuing into the present, Aaranyak, with funding support from IUCN-KfW, Panthera, the US Fish and Wildlife Service, and many other donors, made significant investments of resources and efforts alongside local communities and park management.

This collaborative approach has notably reduced the dependence of local people on the natural resources of the park. By training park staff in improved and informed patrol tactics, as well as educating communities about alternative sustainable livelihoods, park entry by those reliant on its resources has decreased significantly over the last decade. Many families have successfully achieved their livelihood goals within their homes or villages, reducing or eliminating their dependence on the natural resources of the park.

The tiger population (adults/100 km2) density increased from 1.06 in 2011–12 to 3.64 in 2018–19 and has high potential to grow to 8.0 or more. Therefore, it is to be noted that the tiger population in the Manas National Park is on an increasing trend and will grow to double its number within 2030, provided conservation measures are in place and effective. The number of tigers in Manas NP was 44 adults, as photographed in 2021.

As the tiger population continues to grow, so does the potential for heightened conflict with local communities. To address this, it’s essential to enhance management practices and implement more effective conflict mitigation strategies in collaboration with these communities. It’s important to recognize that a significant number of cattle, pigs, and goats roam freely in and around the park, which can escalate the risk of encounters with tigers. With the backing of park management and other stakeholders, communities should be empowered to construct tiger- and leopard-proof cattle sheds using locally sourced materials at a low cost as well as rich traditional knowledge, said a press release.

Also Read: Assam to Host Digital Life Certificate Camps in 25 Cities for Pensioners Using Face Authentication Technology

Also Watch: