Assam: Villagers build bridge and road with public donations in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Setting an inspiring example of unity and self-help, the residents of No. 1 Bhandara village in Bongaigaon district have constructed a bridge and an approach road entirely with public donations after years of waiting for government intervention.

The project was undertaken by the villagers of No. 1 Bhandara under Srijangram Development Block in Abhayapuri constituency. The bridge and road were completed at a total cost of around Rs 7 lakh, including about Rs 4 lakh for the bridge and Rs 3 lakh for the approach road.

Talking to the press, villagers said that the work was completed over nearly two months through the efforts of a group of conscious residents, with villagers contributing according to their financial capacity. "The approach roads on both sides of the bridge were also constructed, making the route fully accessible," they stated.

"This was a long-standing problem of our area. Earlier, ambulances could not reach our village, and school students faced difficulties crossing the route. The road is the only access for students travelling to around eight to ten educational institutions, including Manikpur Regional College and Bijni College," they stated.

After the completion of the project, a public meeting was held to present the accounts and inaugurate the bridge. LRS Subhash Medhi of the Manikpur Revenue Circle attended the programme as the chief guest.

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