Assam: Villagers in Biswanath Protests and Threatens Election Boycott Over Decades of Neglect

BISWANATH: In Biswanath, a group of people of villages, untouched by state advancement, have collectively decided to protest. Their plan is to ignore vote-casting if their long-overdue concerns continue to be ignored. Residents of Bagachang village in Misamari, located on the boundary of Assam and Arunachal, put on a powerful display. Using placards, both men and women forcefully shared their unhappiness about being overlooked by the government.
Despite India being independent for 77 years, these villagers still live in hardship. Their biggest problem is travel, especially when the monsoons arrive. Imagine the struggle students have to go through to reach school during heavy rains. Emergency vehicles, like ambulances and cars, generally avoid the rugged paths.
Transportation issues aren’t the sole problem. The residents face a serious lack of safe drinkable water, increasing their struggles. Despite nearby villages enjoying stream-fed clean water through the Jal Jeevan Yojana, these specific villages face a dry spell, devoid of even a drop of safe-to-drink water.
Biswanath's Bagachang area in Misamari, bordering Assam and Arunachal, clearly showcases this lack of progress. Even though MP Pallab Lochan Das's house is nearby, not much development is visible. The local folks have asked him multiple times to fix the roads, but their requests go unheard.
Now, as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching, the villagers are showing their strength. They’ve warned that if local roads aren't fixed before the elections, politicians will be barred from entering. They assured that if their concerns aren't resolved, they'll either abstain from voting or support the party that promises to resolve their issues.
This powerful protest shows the ongoing problems in these unheard villages. It also acts as a strong message to politicians. They need to focus on development or deal with the results of voters choosing not to vote. These voters are determined to be heard.
