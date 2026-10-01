Assam: Villagers oppose cement plant and use of Longku Nalla water in Dima Hasao district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Villagers of Nobdi Longkukro and other downstream habitations in Dima Hasao district have submitted a memorandum of objection before the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB), opposing the proposed cement plant of M/s J.K. Mahalaxmi Cement Ltd. at Umrangso and its proposed use of water from Longku Nalla.

The memorandum, dated September 29, was submitted in connection with the public hearing scheduled at the Football Ground, Umrangso, on the proposal for pollution clearance for the cement plant at Umrangso and a limestone block at Hanjanglangso village.

The villagers have also challenged the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Haflong, permitting the company to use water from Longku Nalla.

According to the memorandum, Longku Nalla is the principal source of water for several downstream villages, including Boro Langklam, Krangmenglangso, Boro Longku, Dima Longku, and Longku Bazar. The villagers claimed that residents depend on the stream for drinking, cooking, bathing, washing, and other domestic requirements, particularly during the dry season.

The memorandum further stated that livestock and wildlife in the surrounding areas also depend on the stream for water. The objectors have raised concerns over the possible impact of the proposed industrial unit on the water source.

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