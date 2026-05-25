Assam: Protests Escalate Over Proposed Cement Plant in Chhaygaon

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Opposition to the proposed UltraTech Cement Plant at Choudhurikhat under the Chhaygaon Revenue Circle intensified further as the land protection committee reiterated its firm stand against the project during a press conference held on Sunday.

The press conference, organised by the Choudhurikhat, Kawaimari, South Bankakata, Belguri, and Dhowargaon Lat Land Protection Committee at the offices of Govardhan Anchalik Yuvak Sangha near Chhaygaon, witnessed strong reactions from local residents and committee members. Even at the cost of their lives, the people vowed to prevent the establishment of the cement industry at Govardhan Choudhurikhat.

Protests against the proposed UltraTech cement plant have continued for nearly two years under the leadership of the land protection committee. Local residents have been opposing the project, alleging that it threatens fertile agricultural land and the livelihood of indigenous communities inhabiting the region.

The opposition gained renewed momentum after preliminary activities related to the proposed plant reportedly began on May 22, despite an earlier assurance by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma before the Assembly elections that the cement project would not be established at Choudhurikhat.

Addressing the press, former land protection committee president Ghanshyam Dakua, along with Bimal Saloi and local residents, stated that the areas under the committee, including Choudhurikhat, Kawaimari, South Bankakata, Belguri, Govardhan Kalabakara and Dhowargaon, are densely populated and predominantly inhabited by indigenous communities. They described the region as peaceful and socially united, centring around a fertile agricultural belt nourished by the Nakakati River.

The speakers expressed concern that the proposed cement factory, allegedly facilitated by a broker network and land dealers, would cause severe environmental pollution and pose a serious threat to public health and livelihoods across neighbouring villages, including Kawaimari, North Bankakata, South Bankakata, Belguri, Dhowargaon, and Doloipara.

During the press conference, the committee asserted that land remains the foremost priority for the farming community and said they would not compromise on the issue. They vowed to protect what they termed their sacred homeland and maintain the area as safe, pollution-free, and habitable.

The committee further alleged that attempts were being made to force the project through by managing different stakeholders and warned that such developments could disturb the peace of the area.

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