Assam: Villagers oppose revenue circle transfer in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: The people of Bhurbandha block protested against plans to relocate five revenue villages from Bhurbandha block under Morigaon revenue circle to Mikirbheta revenue circle, and blocked the Morigaon-Laharighat-Moirabari road. They said that the government's decision to relocate the five revenue villages of Bhurbandha, Katohguri, Ouguri, Khatabori, and Patidoiya under the Morigaon revenue circle was not acceptable to them.

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