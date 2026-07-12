Assam: Villagers repair dilapidated road at Arora in Nalbari district

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a strong expression of public frustration against alleged government neglect, residents of Arora village under Ghograpar revenue circle in Nalbari district repaired their village's only crucial road on Saturday using their own funds and voluntary labour.

The villagers purchased sand at their own expense and spread it across the severely damaged road while working together with shovels and other tools. A large number of locals participated in the community effort, voicing strong criticism against what they described as the State Government's failure to improve rural infrastructure.

Speaking at the work site, Dharmeswar Das, adviser and office-bearer of the Allia Anchalik Students' Union, alleged that despite the BJP government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma repeatedly highlighting its development agenda, rural roads continue to remain neglected. He further claimed that during every election, leaders from various political parties visit the village and promise to pave the road, but fail to fulfil those promises after the elections.

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